Inter confirm Banega knee injury
Midfielder Ever Banega is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a twisted knee, Inter have confirmed.
Inter have confirmed midfielder Ever Banega will miss Sunday's Serie A game against Empoli on Sunday due to a twisted knee.
No timescale has been set for Banega's recovery, with the Argentina international having endured a mixed season since signing from Sevilla.
Inter coach Stefano Pioli will also be without star striker Mauro Icardi as the captain is suspended for kicking a ball at an official during last weekend's 1-0 defeat to Juventus.
Pioli has named teenage striker Andrea Pinamonti in his 21-man squad, with Ivan Perisic banned and Marcelo Brozovic unavailable due to a broken toe.
. has twisted his knee and will need to be assessed over the coming days February 11, 2017
