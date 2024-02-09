Is Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko injured this week? Premier League injury update

Arsenal could be without key full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko for their Sunday afternoon trip to West Ham United in the Premier League.

The Gunners defender failed to re-emerge for the second half during Arsenal's 3-1 victory over Liverpool last weekend, with Mikel Arteta substituting him at the interval.

It later became apparent that the Ukrainian's recurring calf issue flared up again, forcing him to be replaced by Jakub Kiwior.

Will Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko be available to play against West Ham?

It's unclear whether Zinchenko will be fit enough to play for Arsenal against West Ham United, with the club's medical staff currently monitoring his situation.

After beating Liverpool, Arteta said that the extent of his calf issue was unknown.

"We don't know," the Spaniard explained. "He had some feeling in his calf again and we had to take him off."

That feeling in his calf again refers to the injury that saw Zinchenko miss the opening game of the season, which also forced him out of the trip to Fulham on New Year's Eve. The 27-year-old is no stranger to issues in his calf, either, having spent two separate spells on the sidelines last year for the same reason.

Despite the lack of certainty, the official Fantasy Premier League website currently gives Zinchenko a 75 per cent chance of being fit for Arsenal's fixture this weekend.

Arsenal head to the London Stadium on Sunday hoping to keep the pressure on Liverpool and Manchester City in the title race. They are now just two points off the top of the table, though City could go three points clear of the Gunners if they win their game in hand.

