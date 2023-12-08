Is Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo is an injury doubt this weekend for the trip to Sheffield United, as Premier League injuries begin to pile up before Christmas.

Cameroon forward Mbeumo scored against Brighton & Hove Albion during the week but was substituted later in the game after picking up a knock to his ankle. As one of the Bees' best performers this season, fans will be hoping that it's nothing too serious.

Unfortunately though, it looks as if Brentford will be without the attacker this weekend.

Will Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo be fit enough to play against Sheffield United this weekend?

Thomas Frank has a lengthy injury list (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mbeumo will miss the trip to Bramall Lane, with his participation at next month's Africa Cup of Nations also hanging in the balance following an ankle injury.

"It is bad. He'll have a scan later, but we don't know the exact number of weeks he will be out," Brentford manager Thomas Frank said. "He will definitely not play on Saturday."

Frank was full of praise for the star, however, who has stepped up in the absence of Ivan Toney, following his suspension.

"His work rate for the team is incredible. You don't see many wingers who work so hard and mean so much [to their team]", Frank said. "He has become the key man: 'Give me the ball, I'll take this'. Who will that man be now? We'll find out in the next weeks."

This new blow leaves the west Londoners with the prospect of having to use Neal Maupay from the start this weekend alongside Yoane Wissa, given that Kevin Schade is also out. Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Kristoffer Ajer, Josh Dasilva and Nathan Collins are all out, too, with Christian Norgaard missing the game through suspension.

More Brentford stories

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is said to have decided whether he would rather join Arsenal or Chelsea.

Real Madrid are also said to be in the race for the England man, too.