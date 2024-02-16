Is Tottenham Hotspur star Pedro Porro fit to play this weekend? Premier League injury update

Tottenham Hotspur star Pedro Porro is a doubt for the weekend, as Ange Postecoglou's defensive problems continue this season.

The Lilywhites have had bad luck with injuries this season, with the likes of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven ruled out a few times this season, while James Maddison has also had time out on the treatment table.

With Destiny Udogie also a doubt, it could leave Tottenham without both first-choice full-backs at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend.

Is Tottenham Hotspur star Pedro Porro fit to feature against Wolves this weekend?

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is without Pedro Porro this weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

No, Porro will not feature this weekend, after Ange Postecoglou ruled him out of contention. It's not a serious injury, however.

“Pedro picked up a sort of strain in training,” the Aussie claimed. “And it's fair to say he'll miss tomorrow, maybe a couple of weeks for him.”

Though Spurs have both Udogie and Porro injured, it's possible that both of them will return in two weeks time as Tottenham host Crystal Palace in north London.

Emerson Royal seems most likely to replace the stricken Porro (Image credit: Getty)

Former Barcelona right-back Emerson Royal seems most likely to step into the shoes of the injured Porro, having played the same position on occasion this season – as well as centrally, in the absence of Cristian Romero at centre-back.

Alternately, Postecoglou may opt for recent arrival Radu Dragusin – a centre-back by trade, who is also capable at right-back. The Romanian may be tasked with tracking the dangerous Pedro Neto, giving Spurs more of a defensive option in the absence of Porro, who loves to bomb forward and contribute in the final third.

More Tottenham Hotspur stories

Tottenham Hotspur positioned to sign Real Madrid wonderkid, following huge cash injection: report

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson gives brutal assessment of Tottenham's Premier League hopes

Harry Kane to go trophyless again? Bayern Munich five behind Bayer Leverkusen after brutal loss