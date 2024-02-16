Is Tottenham Hotspur star Destiny Udogie fit to play this weekend? Premier League injury update

Tottenham Hotspur defender Destiny Udogie may not play this weekend against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Italian has been a huge hit under Ange Postecoglou this term, attacking with gusto and perfectly adapting to the underlapping style that the Australian demands. Udogie has missed minutes through suspension this season – but could now be stricken with a knee injury this weekend.

Tottenham could, in fact, be without both first-choice full-backs, with Pedro Porro nursing a strain, too.

Is Tottenham Hotspur star Destiny Udogie fit to feature against Wolves this weekend?

Destiny Udogie will miss the Wolves game (Image credit: Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

No, it looks like Udogie will be sitting out the visit of Wolves this weekend.

“Destiny, in last week's game, obviously jarred his knee,” Postecoglou explained in his press conference ahead of the game. “Don't think it's anything too serious, but he'll miss tomorrow.

“Hopefully, with no game next week, that's all he'll miss.”

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is without both starting full-backs this weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

It looks most likely that Ben Davies will step into the breach to replace the injured Udogie this weekend. Davies has functioned as a centre-back on the lefthand berth during Van de Ven's absences this season, thriving in Spurs' high line – but is naturally more of a left-back.

Emerson Royal would have been another option for that position but it's more likely that he'll play at right-back to compensate for the injured Porro.

More Tottenham Hotspur stories

Tottenham Hotspur positioned to sign Real Madrid wonderkid, following huge cash injection: report

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson gives brutal assessment of Tottenham's Premier League hopes

Harry Kane to go trophyless again? Bayern Munich five behind Bayer Leverkusen after brutal loss