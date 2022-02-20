It's official: Tottenham are the team to have haunted Pep Guardiola the most

Alex Ferguson famously once said "Lads, it's Tottenham" to his Manchester United players to express his lack of concern about playing Spurs.

But when Pep Guardiola speaks to his Manchester City players, mentioning Tottenham is likely to spark feelings of fear and panic.

Because, believe it or not, Tottenham are the team that Guardiola officially has the worst record against as Manchester City coach in league matches.

You heard that right. Not Liverpool, who won the 2020 Premier League title and have become City's biggest rivals in the modern era. Not even Chelsea, their nemesis in the FA Cup and Champions League last season. Nor traditional foes Manchester United.

In fact, cast the net even wider, and Guardiola must even prefer facing Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund to Spurs, who he once derided as "the Harry Kane team".

The enthralling 3-2 defeat to Tottenham on Saturday was not remarkable just for its extraordinary narrative, with Kane scoring twice and winning the match in injury time after being desperate to join City last summer.

It also meant Tottenham recorded the best ever points total against Guardiola since he became manager of City in 2016.

In 12 Premier League matches against the serial-winning Catalan, Tottenham have earned 17 points, recording five victories, two draws and two defeats.

That's more than Chelsea (15), Manchester United (14), Liverpool (13) and considerably more than their north London rivals Arsenal, who have earned just one point in 12 league games against Guardiola.

Spurs may not be having the best season overall and while City are leading the race to win another Premier League title, Antonio Conte's side can only hope to finish in the top four.

But Tottenham can legitimately claim to be the team with the best league record against Guardiola, who many believe to be the best coach in the world.

Best record against Pep, you'll never sing that.

Record against Pep Guardiola in the Premier League

1 Tottenham: 17 points (W5 D2 L5)

2 Chelsea: 15 points (W5 D0 L7)

3 Manchester United: 14 points (W4 D2 L5)

4 Liverpool: 13 points (W3 D4 L4)

5 Leicester: 9 points (W3 D0 L9)

In other leagues

Sevilla: 8 points (W2 D2 L4)

Borussia Monchengladbach: 8 points (W2 D2 L2)

Osasuna 7 points (W2 D1 L7)

Atletico Madrid: 6 points (W2 D0 L6)

Espanyol: 6 points (W1 D2 L5)

Real Madrid: 4 points (W1 D1 L6)

Borussia Dortmund: 4 points (W1 D1 L4)

