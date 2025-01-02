Rangers vs Celtic live streams: How to watch the Old Firm Derby today

The sides in action in their recent meeting in the Scottish Cup final

With pressure mounting on Rangers boss Philippe Clement, the Gers desperately need a positive result when they welcome table-topping Celtic to Ibrox today in the latest instalment of the Old Firm Derby. This guide explains how to watch Rangers vs Celtic online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Rangers vs Celtic key information • Date: Thursday, January 2, 2025 • Kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am ET • Venue: Ibrox, Glasgow • TV channels: CBS Sports Network (US), Sky Sports (UK) • Streams: Paramount+ (US), beIN Sports Connect (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

The festive period provided very little cheer for Rangers fans as they suffered a 2-1 defeat on Boxing Day and drew with Motherwell three days later. Now 14 points behind leaders Celtic, they desperately need to win this crucial Old Firm clash.

While Rangers have looked lethargic and lacking in confidence in recent weeks, Celtic have been imperious. Having wrapped up the League Cup in the middle of December, they’ve extended their lead at the top of the table in recent weeks thanks to 4-0 wins over Motherwell and St. Johnstone.

The Scottish champions have yet to lose a game in the league this season and appear to be cruising to a fourth straight title. They’ll look to prove their dominance with another victory over Rangers who will have to sharpen up defensively to cope with the dangerous duo of Kyogo Furuhashi and Nicolas-Gerrit Kühn.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Rangers vs Celtic live streams wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Rangers vs Celtic from anywhere

Are you away from home for the game? We know a lot of fans will have been travelling over the holidays. But that doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Rangers vs Celtic.

The answer is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world, which means you can bypass geo-restrictions.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Rangers vs Celtic in the UK

You can watch Rangers vs Celtic on Sky Sports in the UK.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership, with plans starting from £14.99/day.

Watch Rangers vs Celtic in the US

In the US, you can watch Rangers vs Celtic on the CBS Sports Network, a television channel that comes on most cable packages.

If you don't have a cable plan that features CBS Sports, you can watch Rangers vs Celtic live online on the Paramount+ streaming service. Prices start at $7.99 a month or $59.99 for the year.

Watch Rangers vs Celtic in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Rangers vs Celtic on beIN Sports. A monthly subscription costs $14.99.