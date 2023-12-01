Jadon Sancho FINALLY offered way out of Manchester United - with an international team-mate set to join him

Jadon Sancho has been offered a way out of Manchester United by the way of Juventus, who are pursuing a dual acquisition of the English winger and Donny Van de Beek.



Both players are being eyed by the Old Lady ahead of the January transfer window as the incoming part-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, looks to reinvigorate the side with new personnel.



Sancho, who was involved in a public falling out with Erik ten Hag after the Dutch coach called out his work-ethic following Man Utd’s 3-1 loss to Arsenal in September, has just over two and a half years remaining on his Old Trafford contract.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

TeamTalk reports that in addition to Sancho, Juventus are also keen on Van de Beek, who has been granted permission to leave the club.



Van de Beek arrived for £35million in 2020 but it’s believed the Red Devils will be open to selling for a cut-rate price in order to get the Dutchman off the wage-bill. The Netherlands international has only made 62 appearances since joining but he has not been able to secure a role in the side, while injuries have plagued him as well.



Sancho meanwhile has had a mixed tenure since his high-profile arrival for £72m from Borussia Dortmund and Manchester Unite want a full sale following his rift with Ten Hag and the fact he has not made any apology - public or otherwise - to the former Ajax coach.



Sancho had taken to social media to deny Ten Hag’s claims and said that he had been made a scapegoat for Manchester United'ss poor run. Sancho subsequently deleted the post but refused to apologise to Ten Hag, leaving him frozen out of the first-team.



Reports have suggested that there is no way back for Sancho and that it’s a matter now of finding another club.

