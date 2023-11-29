Manchester United's four-man winter wishlist revealed, with Erik ten Hag making big statement signings: report

Manchester United want four new players as Erik ten Hag looks to shoot up the Premier League table in the second half of the season.

The Red Devils have had a tough campaign so far, with high-profile injuries and absences leaving Ten Hag's squad down to the bare bones. Takeover talk has loomed, while big defeats have left Manchester United way off the level required to compete in the title race at times.

Despite this, United are just four points off Arsenal in first, following the weekend's win against Everton – and could go on a spending spree in the coming months.

Manchester United aren't far off the pace in the Premier League, despite a poor campaign thus far (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Guardian are reporting that Ten Hag wants to bring in four new players: a defensive midfielder, a No.8, a striker and a right-sided centre-back.

United have been without Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez for swathes of the season, having to rely on Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans for the most part – so a centre-back is no surprise. A striker is also high up on the agenda, given that Rasmus Hojlund is still young and has had injury struggles.

A new midfielder is a surprise, however, given that Mason Mount signed in the summer and Kobbie Mainoo has emerged as a serious option at No.8. Scott McTominay has also chipped in with goals but almost left over the summer.

Kobbie Mainoo has emerged in recent weeks (Image credit: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

A new defensive midfielder would be due to the indifferent start of Sofyan Amrabat. The Moroccan is on loan from Fiorentina but has failed to impress thus far, making any chance of United triggering his buyout somewhat unlikely at this stage.

Transfermarkt values Amrabat at €30 million.

