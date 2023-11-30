Manchester United preparing sensational swoop for £130m man: report

Manchester United are currently leading the race to sign a £130m star, providing a boost to the club after their disappointing 3-3 draw with Galatasaray in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Despite adding seven new players to his squad in the summer, Erik ten Hag still isn't satisfied with the make-up of his team and has submitted a four-player wishlist to the Manchester United hierarchy ahead of the January transfer window.

While there are FFP concerns for the Red Devils to consider, saving their season could result in huge buys in the winter in order to catch back up with the leading pack in the Premier League.

United were held to a 3-3 draw with Galatasaray (Image credit: Getty Images)

And according to the Tuesday print edition of O Jogo, Manchester United want to sign Benfica midfielder Joao Neves.

The Portuguese outlet claims that Manchester United are the "frontrunners" in the race to sign the teenage talent, though his £130m release clause could prove a stumbling block.

Benfica reportedly want to keep hold of Neves for as long as possible, with the 19-year-old contracted at the Estadio da Luz until 2028. Neves could soon agree a new deal with Benfica, too, staving off any interest from Europe's elite.

Neves has been important to Benfica this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as Manchester United, clubs such as Manchester City, Liverpool and Barcelona are all interested in Neves. In order to risk him not going to a rival, Manchester United might have to stump up the requisite funds to bring the midfielder to Old Trafford.

Neves has been an integral member of the Benfica first team this season, too, starting all five games in the Champions League as well as the majority of matches in the league.

Transfermarkt values Neves at just £17m.

