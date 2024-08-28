Ademola Lookman to sign for Arsenal, as Victor Osimhen joins PSG: Five predicted deals before the transfer window closes

There are just a few days of the summer transfer window remaining but the drama isn’t done yet. Several big-money moves involving high-profile players could yet be completed before Friday night’s deadline.

It has already been a summer of memorable moves: Kylian Mbappe completed his long-awaited switch to Real Madrid, Pedro Neto joined Chelsea from Wolves and Julian Alvarez left Manchester City for Atletico Madrid.

But which deals might still be to come? We’ve predicted some of the transfers that might go through between now and the end of the window.

How Arne Slot Has ALREADY Transformed Liverpool

1. Ivan Toney to Chelsea

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Recent reports have suggested Chelsea are now firmly in the race to sign Ivan Toney, who had been linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli. And our prediction is that the Blues will get their man, an alternative option to Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, who would likely be more costly.

Toney, with just one year left on his contract, appears to be within Chelsea’s price range, despite their significant outlay on the likes of Neto, Joao Felix and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. And staying in the Premier League, rather than chasing the money in Saudi Arabia, could be the more appealing option for Toney, who still has a point to prove at the top level after a stop-start 2023-24 campaign.

2. Victor Osimhen to Paris Saint-Germain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move to the Premier League for several years but is still at Napoli with a few days of the window remaining. The Nigeria striker reportedly turned down the opportunity to join Saudi side Al Ahli last weekend, and his agent claimed he still has “much to do in Europe”.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With that in mind, and Chelsea’s apparent decision to pursue a move for Toney instead, we think Osimhen could end up at PSG by Friday night. The Ligue 1 champions are searching for an Mbappe replacement and Osimhen would certainly provide the goals required to fill that particular hole. The 25-year-old would also reportedly favour a move to PSG.

3. Eddie Nketiah to Crystal Palace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has proved himself to be good enough for the Premier League but is not quite at the level required to start regularly in Mikel Arteta’s team. A move this summer seems inevitable, then, but time is running out.

He is, though, reportedly on the verge of a £30 million switch to Crystal Palace, where he should see plenty of action. With Odsonne Edouard potentially departing Selhurst Park, the arrival of Nketiah would improve Palace’s attacking options and be a sensible deal for all three parties.

4. Ademola Lookman to Arsenal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With Nketiah leaving, Arsenal could look to strengthen in attack before the close of the window. Many fans want to see the arrival of a proven out-and-out striker, but Arteta might instead look to bolster his wide options with the addition of Ademola Lookman from Atalanta.

The former Everton and Charlton winger has impressed in Serie A and scored a superb hat-trick in the Europa League final last season. At 26, he is coming into his own and beginning to excel at the highest level. He would provide much-needed cover for Bukayo Saka and add to Arsenal’s goal threat, having netted 17 goals in all competitions last term.

5. Raheem Sterling to Manchester United

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Raheem Sterling saga looks set to come to a conclusion by the end of the month, after his public complaints at being left out of the Chelsea squad for their Premier League opener led to reports of an imminent exit. His desire to stay in the Premier League mean he is limited to a few options, particularly given his sizeable salary.

Manchester United are one of a limited number of clubs who could afford the 29-year-old, and have now reportedly initiated talks over a possible deal. This looks very much like a transfer that could happen late in the window, when long-term thinking is often put aside for a more immediate approach. Jadon Sancho’s likely exit could also pave the way for Sterling to join United, although whether such a move would be a success is another matter entirely.

More transfer stories

'I don't know who owns me': England international embroiled in 'crazy' transfer at start of new season

Raheem Sterling to make Chelsea pay for first team exclusion: report

Manchester United reach 'total agreement' over next buy: report