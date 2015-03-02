Jedinak charged with violent conduct
Mile Jedinak has been arrested with violent conduct and could face a ban after an elbow on West Ham striker Diafra Sakho.
The Australian inexplicably lashed out at Sakho after making a clearance in Crystal Palace's 3-1 win at Upton Park on Saturday.
Referee Mike Dean failed to spot the incident, though Jedinak has been retrospectively charged by the Football Association after the incident was caught by television cameras.
Jedinak has until 18:00 GMT on Tuesday to respond to the charge, with Palace set to play Southampton later that day.
