Joy of six - Kane equals long-held England record
Harry Kane matched Tommy Lawton's 79-year-old record of netting in six consecutive England games with his penalty against Colombia.
Harry Kane's penalty against Colombia in the World Cup last-16 tie made him the first England player to score in six consecutive internationals since 1939.
Having been fouled by Carlos Sanchez, Kane - after a lengthy delay caused by Colombia's protests to referee Mark Geiger - duly kept his cool to break the deadlock from 12 yards.
It brought up the Tottenham star's sixth goal of the tournament, and also saw England's captain equal Tommy Lawton's 79-year-old record.
Kane's strike also sees the 24-year-old match Lionel Messi's total record of World Cup goals, on his debut at the tournament.
6 - Harry Kane is the first player to score in six consecutive England appearances since Tommy Lawton in 1939. Reliable. July 3, 2018
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.