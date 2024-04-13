Jurgen Klopp could RETIRE altogether, following bombshell

Jurgen Klopp could bring an abrupt end to his managerial career after leaving Liverpool this summer, according to a report in Germany.

Klopp stunned Liverpool fans – as well as staff and players at Anfield – when he announced in January that he would be walking away from the job after nine seasons in charge of the Reds.

The German revealed that, although his health is good, he needs to take time out from management to recharge his batteries after almost a decade in one of the Premier League's biggest and most demanding jobs.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp waves to the fans ahead of a Premier League match against Brighton in March 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking ahead of Thursday night's Europa League loss at home to Atalanta, Klopp said he was not making any plans for his career after leaving Liverpool. "Ask me again in a year's time," he added.

And according to German newspaper BILD, the former Borussia Dortmund coach could decide to bring an end to his managerial career altogether.

The report says the 56-year-old is currently leaning towards retirement from football after he leaves Liverpool in the summer.

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso had been the favourite to succeed Klopp this summer, but the former Liverpool midfielder has pledged his short-term future to the Bundesliga leaders.

Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim is understood to be the favourite for the soon-to-be-vacant role at Anfield, but the Reds are considering a number of options for Klopp's successor.

In FourFourTwo's view, Klopp will be back. While the German clearly needs a break after an intense nine years at Anfield, his passion for the game remains strong and at 56 years old, he still has plenty to give. And once he is ready to return, he will have no shortage of options from top clubs across Europe. The German national team role could also suit him if he is not prepared to return to day-to-day management.

