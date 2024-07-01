Jurgen Klopp names Euro 2024 winner – and it’s not Germany

Jurgen Klopp thinks that Germany have fallen foul to the trend afflicting most major teams at Euro 2024: not impressing as much as they’d have liked.

Having opened the tournament by hammering Scotland 5-1, Julian Nagelsmann’s side beat Hungary, drew with Switzerland, and beat Denmark in controversial fashion.

So they’ve done enough to secure a quarter-final berth, but not enough to convince Jurgen Klopp.

Enjoying his summer at the Mallorca Tennis Championships having left Liverpool after nine years, the German was asked to pick his favourite for the tournament.

Days before Leroy Sané and co. take on Spain, Klopp suggested his compatriots enter the fixture at a disadvantage.

“At the moment it looks a little bit like Spain could do it,” he said, before hedging his bets. “But Germany is good, France will be good, and England will be better, definitely.”

A glimmer of hope for Three Lions fans, possibly. Germany’s quarter-final pits two of the tournament’s undoubted favourites against each other, as the major players continue to fall throughout the knockout stages.

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of France and Belgium are also guaranteed to be heading home by that point too, with the pair facing off against each other in the early Monday slot.

If that doesn’t inspire faith for Klopp, he was no less assured with a Copa America prediction trying to diplomatically walk the line for his former players.

“Argentina [will win],” he said assuredly, before changing track with a smile. “Or Brazil. Or Colombia. Or Uruguay. I text yesterday with Alisson [Becker], so I cannot make that decision.”

