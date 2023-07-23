Jurgen Klopp promises more Liverpool transfers as Reds brace for double exit blow

Jurgen Klopp has stressed that Liverpool “will have a good team” for next season, as they prepare to replace two key midfielders.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are both poised to completed moves to the Saudi Pro League, leaving Liverpool with a couple of big gaps to fill in the middle of the park.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have already arrived from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively, but there was a sense the Reds needed to make more additions in that department even without the departures of Henderson and Fabinho.

Alexis Mac Allister was Liverpool's first signing of the summer (Image credit: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

And Klopp seems to expect more new faces at Anfield between now and his side’s first Premier League game of 2023/24 away to Chelsea on August 13.

“My main focus and my main energy has to go into the training sessions; that’s what I do,” he said. “The time left and right of the sessions then I can try and sort other stuff, and that’s what we are doing.”

Liverpool are currently in Germany for a series of pre-season friendlies and, despite the squad still taking shape, Klopp sounds full of confidence for the upcoming campaign.

“Still around three to four weeks until the first game of the season, a few things have to happen until then,” he continued. “Definitely. Transfer market-wise as well, that’s clear now. It will happen, and we will have a good team.”

Jordan Henderson is set to sign for Al-Ettifaq, who are managed by Steven Gerrard (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Among the midfielders Liverpool have been linked with are Romeo Lavia – who was relegated from the top flight with Southampton last term – Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips and PSG's Marco Verratti.

Klopp and co. will be determined to bounce back from their thoroughly disappointing 2022/23 campaign, which saw them finish fifth in the Premier League and miss out on Champions League qualification for the first time in six years.

