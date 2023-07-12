‘We were surprised by his humility’ When David Beckham arrived at The Bernabeu he left his ego at the door

David Beckham's move to Real Madrid in 2003 was one of the most highly-anticipated transfers in football history.

At Manchester United, Beckham had been an icon, playing a key role as the Red Devils won six Premier League titles and two FA Cups during his time at Old Trafford, as well as the Champions League in 1999. Aside from that, Becks' status off the pitch as a fashion icon, as well as his marriage to Spice Girl Victoria Adams, made him one of the biggest superstars on the globe.

So when Becks arrived in the Spanish capital following his €30 million switch, Real's players didn't know what to expect. Despite the changing room already containing stars such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo, Luis Figo and Raul, many in Spain expected Beckham to arrive with a Galactico-sized ego. In reality, the opposite was true.

“There was a lot of expectation to see him because he was an icon,” Antonio Nunez, who played alongside Beckham in the Englishman’s first season, revealed to FFT. “Of all the Galacticos, he was now the most famous. His wife was a Spice Girl!

“But we were all surprised by his humility,” says Nunez, who’d later play for Liverpool. “You might expect someone so famous to be a bit of a diva. But he was the opposite.”

Beckham quickly won his sceptical team-mates round with his attitude and work ethic. For then-youngster Nunez, watching the England captain train alongside the team's other stars was a incredible experience.

“It was a spectacle, as Beckham, Figo, Roberto Carlos and Zidane would practise their free-kicks together after sessions,” he tells FFT. “They would discuss techniques and advise each other. Beckham was the best, though. Rarely have so many players of such a high level come together.”

Beckham played an important role in Real winning La Liga in 2007, before departing for LA Galaxy.

