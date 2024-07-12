Jurgen Klopp set for Liverpool return in new role just months after Anfield exit

Liverpool have announced the return of Jurgen Klopp to the club in a new role just months after he led his final game in charge of the club.

The 57-year-old German coach announced his shock departure from the Premier League side in January this year but stayed on until the end of the season. He has since been replaced by former Feyenoord boss Arne Slot, who will take charge of his first competitive game for the club when the Reds travel to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town.

Klopp confirmed in his announcement earlier this year that he would be taking a break away from football before considering his next step, but that has not prevented him taking up a new role with his former side.

In a first-ever for the Merseyside club, Klopp will become an honorary ambassador to Liverpool’s LFC Foundation charity.

He played a key role in promoting the work of the charity throughout his tenure, which is now set to continue with this new role.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Klopp said: “The LFC Foundation does an incredible job in the community, both in the Liverpool City Region and beyond. I am really proud to continue my work with them and be named the first ever LFC Foundation honorary ambassador. I look forward to seeing what we can do with that now that I have more time on my hands.”

The former boss once hailed the club’s charity arm as the best department in the club and donated items following his final game in charge that went on to raise £40,000 over the course of a week.

Jurgen Klopp gestures after Liverpool's game against Aston Villa (Image credit: Getty Images)

News of Klopp’s Liverpool return comes as he has just ruled himself out of another vacancy, managing the USA men’s national side.

The Independent reported that an initial approach was made to the German by USMNT, but he turned down the opportunity to enter discussions with the national side.

The Stars and Stripes are on the hunt for a new coach after a disappointing Copa America showing saw former boss Gregg Berhalter relieved of his duties. Klopp’s new gig with the Reds will see him continue with some of the work he was already doing with the LFC Foundation when Liverpool boss, including speaking publicly about the work of the charity and attending special events.

