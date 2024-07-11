Liverpool star considering future at club, in potentially catastrophic start to Arne Slot's tenure

Liverpool could be about to lose a key player this summer, following recent statements

Liverpool could be dealt a major blow ahead of the 2024/25 season, with one key individual currently "considering their future" at the club.

No first team players have currently walked through the door at Anfield, while a number of other stars are currently away on international duty. With Arne Slot having replaced Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager for the new term, Liverpool would have hoped to keep as many key players at the club as possible.

