Liverpool star considering future at club, in potentially catastrophic start to Arne Slot's tenure

Liverpool could be dealt a major blow ahead of the 2024/25 season, with one key individual currently "considering their future" at the club.

No first team players have currently walked through the door at Anfield, while a number of other stars are currently away on international duty. With Arne Slot having replaced Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager for the new term, Liverpool would have hoped to keep as many key players at the club as possible.

That might not be possible, though, with one integral member of the side currently weighing up their options ahead of committing to anything new.

VIDEO: Why Liverpool Wanted Arne Slot So Badly

Speaking after the Netherlands' 2-1 defeat to England in the Euro 2024 semi-final on Wednesday night, Virgil van Dijk highlighted he “hasn’t the slightest idea right now” about his future.

The defender's Liverpool contract is due to expire in less than 12 months, with the 33-year-old's desire to stay on at the club, and also continue with the national team, now up in the air.

“I will think carefully this summer about what I want at club level and as an international player,” Van Dijk said. “Then we’ll go for it again, but first recover from this.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's unclear what Van Dijk will choose to do (Image credit: Getty Images)

“After a season like this, where all kinds of things have happened, it gets emotional at the end because you know it’s over.”

Van Dijk played every minute of the Netherlands' Euro 2024 campaign, captaining the Oranje throughout their successful but ultimately disappointing tournament. But after falling short with both club and country this season, it seems a break to recuperate for the new term is in order.

He will inevitably miss the majority of Liverpool's pre-season tour of the United States later this month, though Slot did state in his first press conference as manager that he has already talked to Van Dijk, where he sensed “a hunger to stay at Liverpool".

In FourFourTwo's opinion, it seems unlikely that Van Dijk will leave Liverpool this summer. He was speaking directly after losing a European Championship semi-final where emotions would have been running high, and once he reflects over the coming weeks he'll inevitably come back to the Premier League wanting more success.

Van Dijk was speaking after losing the semis (Image credit: Getty Images)

More Liverpool stories

Chelsea left 'furious' as Arne Slot raids the London club to make his first signing as Liverpool manager: report

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson to begin Saudi Pro League talks: reports

Manchester City enter the race to sign Liverpool target in summer swoop: report