Jurgen Klopp predicts UCL final return: Book the hotel in Istanbul
By Ben Hayward published
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has predicted his Reds side will be back in the Champions League final next season
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has predicted his Reds side will be back in the Champions League final against next season.
Klopp was left frustrated as Liverpool dominated against Real Madrid at the Stade de France on Saturday night, but were unable to find a way past an inspired Thibaut Courtois in Paris and ended up losing out to a Vinicius Junior goal in the second half.
"It's not bad to get to the final," the German told BT Sport after the 1-0 defeat to Los Blancos. "It's a kind of success. Not the success you want to have.
"I have a strong feeling we'll come again. The boys are really competitive. It's an outstanding group together. We will have an outstanding group next season.
"Where's it next season? Istanbul? Book the hotel."
Klopp's Liverpool also lost to Real Madrid in the 2018 final and bounced back from that disappointing defeat by beating Tottenham in the 2019 showpiece in Madrid.
And a return to Istanbul, scene of Liverpool's epic comeback against AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League final, would be quite the story for the Reds.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.