Juventus must be patient with Dybala, says Marotta

Giuseppe Marotta has backed Juventus forward Paulo Dybala to find his goalscoring touch after only scoring once in his last nine matches.

Dybala started the season in sensational form with 12 goals in eight games all competitions – including Serie A hat-tricks against Sassuolo and Genoa.

However, since mid-September he has only found the back of the net once, the Argentina international bagging the second in a 4-1 win over SPAL.

He endured another 87 minutes without a goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over Benevento, but Juve CEO Marotta is not concerned.

"In my opinion it's a very normal path of growth," Marotta told Domenica Sportiva.

Onwards and upwards, BianconeriSee you in two weeks' time! November 5, 2017

"Remember that Dybala isn't even 24 yet, he turns 24 on November 15 and it's normal that a player with his football standing will reach maturity at around 26 or 27.

"We can say with certainty that he's a great talent, to become a champion will take time. You become a champion when you achieve consistency of results, of play, of performance.

"Right now there are mitigating factors because he's still 23, and after coming to Juventus he's been given a lot of responsibility.

"Everyone wants extraordinary things from him, but it takes patience."