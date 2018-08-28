Kane: We punished United

Harry Kane backed Tottenham to challenge for the Premier League title after scoring the opening goal in Monday's 3-0 win over Manchester United.

The England striker sent a looping header into the top corner five minutes into the second half at Old Trafford, following a tightly contested opening period.

Kane connected with Kieran Trippier's corner and beat David de Gea before Lucas Moura added a second two minutes later and wrapped up the win with a third six minutes from time.

"Whenever you're playing in these games away from home the first goal is so important," Kane told Sky Sports.

"We got it and then we punished them.

"We didn't play great in the first half. We've done well to come in at 0-0 and we said we had to step up the tempo."

The victory was Tottenham's third in three Premier League matches this season, Mauricio Pochettino's men having previously beaten Fulham and Newcastle United, and Kane said his team-mates were burying their reputation as slow starters.

"Three wins out of three - it's been a fantastic start," said the 25-year-old.

"That's the only way we're going to win the league. We haven't started well in previous years, we've dropped points here and there and then we've had to play catch-up for the rest of the season.

"The top six is so strong now you have to stay up there, you have to stay at the top all the way through. The only way to do that is to come to places like this and get the three points.

"This will give us huge belief. We're not getting carried away of course."