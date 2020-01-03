Keita out of Merseyside derby

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has been ruled out of the FA Cup Merseyside derby at home to Everton with a groin problem.

The Guinea international is awaiting the results of a scan after sustaining the problem in the warm-up prior to Thursday’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United but has no chance of recovering in time for Sunday.

He joins a list of six other players – defenders Joel Matip (knee), Dejan Lovren (hamstring) and Nathaniel Clyne (knee), midfielders Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (ankle), Fabinho (ankle) and Xherdan Shaqiri (hamstring) – all recovering from problems.

Adrian is set to start in goal while new signing Takumi Minamino is in line for his debut having joined from Red Bull Salzburg on January 1.

Morgan Schneiderlin is available for Everton after overcoming a calf injury.

The French midfielder has been missing since the start of December with the problem but returned to training after Christmas and has been declared fit.

Bernard will be checked after suffering a knee injury in the warm-up ahead of Wednesday’s defeat at Manchester City while Fabian Delph is also doubtful after suffering a knock in that match.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Andre Gomes and Alex Iwobi remain sidelined.