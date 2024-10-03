Manchester United in discussions with Erik ten Hag, with Dutchman facing sack: report

Manchester United's limp defeat to Tottenham at the weekend has further cranked up the pressure on Erik ten Hag

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United future has been one of the week's big talking points following the Red Devils' 3-0 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday.

The Dutchman's job is under serious threat following the reverse which has left the club sitting 13th in the Premier League table after claiming just seven points from their opening six games.

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.