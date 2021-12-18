Kilmarnock sack manager Tommy Wright despite match being abandoned

Kilmarnock have sacked manager Tommy Wright – immediately after their game against Dunfermline was abandoned with the scores level.

Killie were drawing 1-1 against Dunfermline at Rugby Park when referee Craig Napier called a halt amid heavy fog.

The Ayrshire side soon confirmed that Wright had been “relieved of his duties”.

Killie are fifth in the cinch Championship but are only five points behind leaders Arbroath with a game in hand.

They had lost their previous three league games, all 1-0 defeats against promotion rivals Inverness, Arbroath and Raith Rovers, but won two cup ties during that run.

Director Billy Bowie said in a statement: “It is with regret that we have had to take this decision as I know how much Tommy wanted to bring success to Kilmarnock.

“We thank him for his hard work and dedication during his time at Rugby Park and wish him all the best for the future.

“Everyone at the club is under no illusions that promotion back to the Premiership is the number one target for the season and with half of our league matches remaining as well as the upcoming January transfer window, our full focus is on appointing a new manager to achieve that goal.”

Wright took over on February 8 with Killie struggling in the Premiership and they went down after a play-off defeat against Dundee.

Killie took the lead against Dunfermline through Oli Shaw’s early penalty before Craig Wighton equalised in the 20th minute.