Kompany lasts under 11 minutes of Manchester City's clash with Newcastle

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany managed less than 11 minutes of his side's Premier League clash with Newcastle United on Wednesday as injury struck once more.

The centre-back looked to be limping almost from kick-off at St James' Park and was replaced by Gabriel Jesus after failing to shake off the problem.

Kompany punched the City dugout in frustration as he made his way off the pitch, having only returned from a muscle injury in the 4-0 win over Bournemouth on December 23.

The Belgium international missed over two months of the season with a calf issue but it is unclear whether this is a recurrence of that injury.

The news will be of concern to manager Pep Guardiola, with fellow defender John Stones still sidelined due to a hamstring concern.

The league leaders had been linked with a January move for Virgil van Dijk before the Netherlands international's transfer to Liverpool from Southampton was confirmed on Wednesday.