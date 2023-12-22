Liverpool could move for wonderkid winger, as Mohamed Salah cover during AFCON: report

Liverpool could be about to bring in serious cover for Mohamed Salah, with a January move for a wonderkid winger on the cards.

The Reds are set to lose Egyptian attacker Salah this winter, with the Africa Cup of Nations scheduled to kick off in Ivory Coast next month. The likes of Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliot are expected to cover the right-wing slot – but Jurgen Klopp doesn't have a natural replacement.

Liverpool have gone into the market the past two Januarys to bring in attacking depth – and could find themselves doing the same thing again this month, with a big star linked.

Cody Gakpo was January 2023's big signing at Anfield (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

ESPN have reported that "Salah's absence for up to six weeks… could prompt Liverpool to move early" for PSV sensation Johan Bakayoko.

Bakayoko has been in scintillating form this season for the Dutch side, who look favourites to reclaim the Eredivisie title. The Belgian starred against Arsenal in the Champions League and is a stylistic replacement for Salah.

The likeliness of the 20-year-old moving to Merseyside this January does, however, seem low. Liverpool have other areas of concern, including defensive midfield and centre-back.

Liverpool are targeting Johan Bakayoko, according to reports (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bakayoko seems far more likely to arrive in the summer, with the same ESPN report suggesting the Reds have just £40 million to spend this winter.

The winger is worth €40m as per Transfermarkt.

