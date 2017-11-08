Lacazette not worried about being dropped by Arsenal - agent

Alexandre Lacazette is not worried about a lack of game-time at Arsenal after being left on the bench for away games at Liverpool and Manchester City, says the player's agent.

Club-record signing Lacazette was dropped for the August trip to Anfield, which Arsenal lost 4-0, and was again named among the substitutes for Sunday's visit to the Etihad Stadium.

The France international came off the bench with his side 2-0 down and scored his sixth Premier League goal of the season to reduce the deficit before Gabriel Jesus wrapped up the points.

And Lacazette's representative David Venditelli says his client will not be concerned about a lack of appearances unless being benched becomes a more regular occurrence.

"It's not worrying, because he played at Chelsea," Venditelli told SFR Sport. "Our way of working is to make things relative: 11 matches, nine starts.

"Of course, it's not nice to see that he didn't start that match, but it was - as Arsene Wenger explained - for tactical reasons.

"He's learning. Alex needs to have calm around him. He's happy, and Arsenal are too with his work.

"It's not because a player doesn't play, even though it's two important games of course. He would have preferred to have played them."

3 - A. Lacazette is the first Arsenal player to score in his first 3 home league apps for the club since Brian Marwood in Sept 1988. Gunner. September 25, 2017

Venditelli suggested Lacazette - who says he turned down a move to Paris Saint-Germain to join Arsenal - is willing to remain patient to see how he fits into Wenger's plans for away games at top sides in the Premier League.

"When you're outside the club, I can understand the questions," the 26-year-old's agent added. "I understand, but I think Alex isn't complaining about his playing time, even if he would prefer to start games like those against City or Liverpool.

"But he talks to the manager, the staff - there's no problem. You can't, every time your player doesn't play, even if it's Alexandre Lacazette, knock on the door or pick up the phone and talk to the manager.

"No, no, it's not time yet. Everything is fine."