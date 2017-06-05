Lacazette still open to Atletico move despite transfer ban

Alexandre Lacazette remains open to moving to Atletico Madrid, despite the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) decision to uphold their transfer ban.

Atletico cannot register players until January 2018 as a result of CAS' ruling, leaving Lacazette's expected switch to Atletico from the Ligue 1 club in doubt.

But the France international striker insists he has not closed the door on a potential transfer to Diego Simeone's side, although clubs such as Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are also reportedly interested.

"It is possible. This is a case that can not be ruled out," Lacazette told Eurosport when asked if he could sign for Atletico Madrid and be loaned back to Lyon.

"I did not about it think too much because the president [Jean-Michel Aulas] said it was not possible. We must prepare for all the contingencies but that is not the plan I would prefer.

"[The Premier League] can be an interesting option, it is a beautiful championship with teams that are interesting. For now, these are only rumours. [Moving to the Bundesliga] would be interesting, Dortmund is a great club."

Lacazette's France team-mate Antoine Griezmann confirmed on Sunday that he will stay at Atletico in the wake of their ban, having previously been expected to leave the club.