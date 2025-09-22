Lamine Yamal wins Kopa Trophy 2025

Lamine Yamal has won the 2025 Kopa Trophy.

The teenager has enjoyed a huge season for club and country, reaching the Champions League semi-finals, and is among the top 10 of the Ballon d'Or vote, too.

With Yamal a late challenger to Ousmane Dembele for the main award, the Barcelona star is the first player to have won two Kopa Trophies.

Lamine Yamal is a double Kopa Trophy winner

Yamal has won the Kopa Trophy two years in a row (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the tender age of just 18 years old, Yamal became a double La Liga winner this year and reached the final of the Nations League with Spain.

Despite being so young, too, Yamal is ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right wingers in the world right now.

Lamine Yamal goes from strength to strength (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yamal was also ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season and has become a key man for club and country over the past 18 months.

Yamal scored 18 goals in 55 appearances last season for a Barça side that lifted the title and were knocked out in the final four of the Champions League.