Lamine Yamal wins Kopa Trophy 2025
The Ballon d'Or Awards have their first winner: the Kopa Trophy 2025 has gone to Lamine Yamal
Lamine Yamal has won the 2025 Kopa Trophy.
The teenager has enjoyed a huge season for club and country, reaching the Champions League semi-finals, and is among the top 10 of the Ballon d'Or vote, too.
With Yamal a late challenger to Ousmane Dembele for the main award, the Barcelona star is the first player to have won two Kopa Trophies.
Lamine Yamal is a double Kopa Trophy winner
At the tender age of just 18 years old, Yamal became a double La Liga winner this year and reached the final of the Nations League with Spain.
Despite being so young, too, Yamal is ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right wingers in the world right now.
Yamal was also ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season and has become a key man for club and country over the past 18 months.
Yamal scored 18 goals in 55 appearances last season for a Barça side that lifted the title and were knocked out in the final four of the Champions League.
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
