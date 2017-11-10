Lampard praises 'complete' Morata

Chelsea great Frank Lampard praised Alvaro Morata for his start to life in the Premier League, labelling the Spain forward a "very complete striker".

Morata, 25, has scored seven league goals in 10 games for Chelsea since making a reported £60million move from Real Madrid in July.

Only Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane – who have eight apiece – have scored more Premier League goals than Morata this season.

Lampard, a three-time league winner at Chelsea, said he had been impressed by the Spaniard, who netted in his side's 1-0 win over Manchester United prior to the international break.

"He's been very impressive, Morata," Lampard told Omnisport.

"He's scored regularly, he's a very complete striker, he has everything – speed, quality on the ball, his movement is fantastic and he can score goals.

"The goal against Manchester United... the quality of the finish with his head was top class.

"He's been very good. He had a small injury and I think that maybe stopped him for a couple of weeks, but very impressive for me.

"I like him a lot and I think he's going to score many goals in the Chelsea team and in the Premier League."

Antonio Conte's men have won three straight league games and sit fourth in the table, nine points behind runaway leaders Manchester City.