Lassana Diarra out of France qualifiers

"There is one player who has been ruled out, Lassana Diarra" he told journalists at the team training camp in Clairefontaine, near Paris.

Blanc said the 25-year-old would be replaced in the squad by Olympique Lyon's Anthony Reveillere and Yohan Cabaye of Lille.

"As Lassana could cover two positions as defensive midfielder and right back, we decided it would be better to call up two players," he added.

France host Belarus on Friday at the Stade de France before facing Bosnia in Sarajevo four days later.

