Lazio sign French striker Cisse
By app
MILAN - French striker Djibril Cisse has joined Lazio from Panathinaikos, the Serie A club said on their website on Tuesday.
The former Auxerre, Liverpool, Olympique Marseille and Sunderland striker scored more than 50 goals in two seasons with the Greek side and was halfway through a four-year contract.
Lazio did not give any further details about the signing of the 29-year-old.
Cisse has twice suffered a broken leg, the second time on the eve of the 2006 World Cup, and he was upset by fan violence in the Greek Super League, threatening to quit after a riot following a Panathinaikos-Olympiakos derby in February.
He has played 40 internationals for France, most of them earlier in his career, and has scored nine goals.
