Lazio sign French striker Cisse

The former Auxerre, Liverpool, Olympique Marseille and Sunderland striker scored more than 50 goals in two seasons with the Greek side and was halfway through a four-year contract.

Lazio did not give any further details about the signing of the 29-year-old.

Cisse has twice suffered a broken leg, the second time on the eve of the 2006 World Cup, and he was upset by fan violence in the Greek Super League, threatening to quit after a riot following a Panathinaikos-Olympiakos derby in February.

He has played 40 internationals for France, most of them earlier in his career, and has scored nine goals.