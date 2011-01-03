Lecce v Bari reopened to fans
MILAN - Fans will be allowed into Lecce's Serie A derby with Bari on Thursday after police reversed a decision to play the game behind closed doors following pressure from the clubs.
A statement on Lecce's website on Monday said fans would now be admitted with the south stand allocated to Bari supporters in possession of a special identity card.
The rivalry on Italy's heel between Serie A's two bottom sides is one of the hottest in the country and several violent incidents have occurred in recent years.
