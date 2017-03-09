Leeds' Kyle Bartley gets trolled by his own mum on Twitter
In an #AskBartley session on Leeds' Twitter, Kyle Bartley will have to give an answer to someone he knows very well.
The Championship promotion hopefuls reached out to their fanbase on Wednesday to compile some questions for an interview with Bartley on Thursday.
Among the usual abuse from rival fans and weak banter, the best reply came from Maria Bartley – Kyle's mum.
Someone's in the dog house – but we'll just have to sit tight as we wait for his response.
