Lionel Messi set to be joined at Inter Miami by two former Barcelona team-mates: report

Lionel Messi confirmed on Wednesday that he will be signing for Inter Miami on a free transfer this summer following the expiry of his contract at PSG, and he could be joined in America by two former Barcelona team-mates.

Despite a return to Barcelona being a "dream", Messi eventually settled on a move to America, where he is looking forward to the prospect of enjoying both his personal and professional life once again following a difficult couple of years in Paris.

But the Argentine might still get to enjoy the company of two former Barcelona team-mates at Inter Miami, with Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez both being linked with the MLS side.

Playing together at Barca for six seasons, the trio picked up 13 trophies together, including the 2015 Champions League and four La Liga titles. They could be set to be reunited in Florida, too, as per multiple reports.

Speculation about the future of Sergio Busquets has heavily focused on the Spaniard moving to either a club in Saudi Arabia or to Inter Miami. The 34-year-old confirmed in May he won't be extending his deal at Camp Nou when it expires on June 30, and ESPN is now reporting that he has held talks with Messi's new side over a possible move.

Busquets is also in negotiations with Al-Nassr - the team Cristiano Ronaldo plays for - and Al-Hilal, though. After signing for Inter Miami, Messi said he is unaware of Busquets' plans.

"The media said I was going with Busi to Saudi Arabia, that we had it all sorted," Messi told Diario Sport.

"Everyone looks out for their own future. I am obviously awaiting [his decision], what he will do, but never in any moment did we agree to go one place or another. I made my decision and I don't know what he is going to do."

Suarez, meanwhile, currently has a year remaining on his contract with Brazilian side Gremio. However, Inter Miami have activated the release clause in his contract according to 90min, meaning he will soon sign to link up with Messi once again.