Liverpool boss Arne Slot provides mammoth update on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has refused to comment on whether Trent Alexander-Arnold will remain at the club.

Alexander-Arnold, 26, is now free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any club outside England, with his current deal on Merseyside set to expire this summer.

The Liverpool defender has been in superb form so far this term, registering five goals with Liverpool top of the Premier League and the Champions League group-stage table.

Slot was speaking about Trent's future (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Trent isn’t the only star soon to be out of contract at Anfield, with negotiations also currently ongoing between Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah too.

Liverpool are set to host rivals Manchester United this weekend and Slot was asked if he had any news on Alexander-Arnold’s ongoing situation that continues to dominate headlines.

Asked if the Livepudlian would be staying at Liverpool beyond January, Slot said: “I can tell you he is playing on Sunday, and hopefully he brings the same performances he brought in the past half-year.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at the end of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Everybody saw how great a first half of the season he had, how much he is here, how much he wants to win here. I see him on the training ground every day. He is fully committed to us.”

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Real Madrid have expressed their interest in signing Alexander-Arnold in the past and we here at FourFourTwo believe the 26-year-old will end up signing for the Spanish giants come the summer months.

Slot added that he is sure Madrid’s pursuit of Alexander-Arnold is not affecting the defender. “If it would destabilise players at Liverpool that other people talk about them, then we would really have a problem,” Slot exclaimed.

“Because if you play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, everybody always, for 12 months long, will talk about you, sometimes in relation to other clubs.

“That happens so, so, so many times for our players, so if that destabilises them then we really would have had a problem, not only now but the past six months.”