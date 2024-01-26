Liverpool's dream transfer window end: World-class defender joins, while defensive midfielder is targeted for summer

Liverpool are top of the league with just a single defeat all season. A place at Wembley already booked in the League Cup. Passage secured to the next stage of the Champions League and the FA Cup. Yes, everything is rosy for the club with Jurgen Klopp in cha-- …ah.

Still, Liverpool can’t afford to sit and dwell on what they’ll be losing when the manager steps down this summer: they still have a January transfer window to complete as they look to strengthen their credentials of sending the German off on a high.

It’s been a quiet window so far at Anfield, with a clutch of youngsters leaving the club to get experience elsewhere and no new recruits in through the door yet. Liverpool have been noted for their strength in depth this season, in fairness, so you’d forgive the lack of urgency. If the right opportunities present themselves, they’d be ready to pounce. Here’s what they’ll be looking for.

Liverpool's dream transfer window end: A new centre-back, first?

Piero Hincapie could join Liverpool (Image credit: David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Crack out the Pepe Silvia gif, we've got some dots in serious need of spurious connection. Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for Ecuador international Piero Hincapie, currently at Bayer Leverkusen, who are currently managed by…the favourite to succeed Klopp, Reds icon Xabi Alonso. Hmm.

Inacio is not the only defender to have been connected to Anfield this month, though. They’ve been said to be eyeing Sporting’s Portugal international Goncalo Inacio for months now, with reports emerging last week that they had reignited their interest amid rival interest from Newcastle, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

But wait, there’s more! Lille’s Leny Yoro and Feyenoord’s David Hancko have also been touted as potential targets. Either Liverpool are casting a very wide net or there’s a lot of agent-led guff floating about. Who can possibly say?

Lay the groundwork for the new gaffer

There will be a transition after Jurgen Klopp (Image credit: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Klopp’s announcement has not even had the chance to become chip paper yet, but everyone is already wondering exactly what his departure will mean for the club’s summer transfer plans. That’s the real quiz these days, you see.

There is merit to that way of thinking, though, particularly with January not just heralding the opening of the mid-season window, but also opening the door for clubs to discuss pre-contract agreements with players whose deals will expire this summer.

The club have a wealth of attack-minded central midfielders but arguably could do with someone more defensive-minded to help fill the gap left behind by Fabinho and Jordan Henderson last summer, to say nothing of the still-sidelined Thiago Alcantara, whose own deal will run out in six months.

The club actually signed Fabinho good and early back in 2018, and repeating that tack this summer could be a fruitful way to bring in his longer-term successor – as well as making a bit of a statement that business will continue as usual despite Klopp’s exit.

Keep looking at loaning out youngsters

Calvin Ramsay could go back out on loan (Image credit: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool have sent young prospects out to Hull, Wigan, Port Vale, Sturm Graz and Kilmarnock this month, which is probably worth something as a question for any extremely niche football trivia games you’re planning this weekend. We’d play that on Sporcle.

Klopp will have a clear idea already of who is and isn’t likely to play a part in the second half of the season, and decisions will need to be taken on those whose minutes are likely to be limited.

One name that springs to mind is full-back Calvin Ramsay, who will be desperate to strengthen his Scotland credentials in hopes of sneaking into Steve Clarke’s squad for Euro 2024.

Ramsay was recently recalled from a loan spell at Preston North End, and let’s be honest, he’s not going to go from deputising Brad Potts to starting ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold. Another move away where he will get playing time would make sense for everyone.

