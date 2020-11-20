Liverpool have injury worries ahead of Leicester clash

Liverpool’s injury problems continue to mount as they prepare to welcome Premier League leaders Leicester on Sunday.

England duo Joe Gomez (knee) and Jordan Henderson (thigh) were injured on international duty and are both ruled out, the former most likely for the season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (calf) is also out while fellow defenders Rhys Williams and Neco Williams are also doubts, but midfielder Fabinho is back in training and could return after a hamstring injury.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers welcomes back Timothy Castagne following a hamstring injury that has sidelined the Belgian full-back for the club’s last four games.

Wesley Fofana has shrugged off a small knee problem he suffered during the international break.

Caglar Soyuncu and Wilfred Ndidi remain on the sidelines with groin injuries and although Ricardo Pereira is back in training after a knee issue, he also misses the trip to Anfield.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Fabinho, Matip, Phillips, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita, Jota, Firmino, Mane, Adrian, N Williams, R Williams, Tsimikas, Jones, Shakiri, Origi, Minamino.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Justin, Fuchs, Castagne, Morgan, Evans, Thomas, Fofana, Choudhury, Tielemans, Mendy, Praet, Albrighton, Gray, Maddison, Barnes, Under, Perez, Vardy, Iheanacho, Slimani.