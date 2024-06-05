Liverpool line up South American star as replacement for key player: report

By
published

Liverpool are said to be making plans in case they lose one of their world class stars

New Liverpool boss Arne Slot on the sidelined during his time at Feyenoord
Arne Slot took over at Liverpool this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool’s summer of transition is underway after Arne Slot and new sporting director Richard Hughes began work at the club this week. 

The Reds said an emotional farewell to Jurgen Klopp last month after the German called time on what was the club’s most successful chapter of the past 30 years. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.