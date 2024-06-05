Liverpool line up South American star as replacement for key player: report

Liverpool’s summer of transition is underway after Arne Slot and new sporting director Richard Hughes began work at the club this week.

The Reds said an emotional farewell to Jurgen Klopp last month after the German called time on what was the club’s most successful chapter of the past 30 years.

As well as changes among the coaching and administrative staff, there is also likely to be turnover when it comes to the playing squad, as the new regime looks to make its mark on the club.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is reportedly attracting interest from Saudi Arabia

While the likes of Thiago, Adrian and Joel Matip will reach the end of their contracts later this month, there are other players that Slot and company would not want to see depart.

Alisson remains one of the best goalkeepers in the world and would walk into just about any side, which is probably why he is being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Recent reports have suggested that Saudi representatives are readying a huge offer to the Brazilian stopper, with French outlet Sports Zone reporting that while the Reds want to keep the 31-year-old they have begun to do their homework on potential replacements.

Bento is wanted by Liverpool (Image credit: Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

The player they name as Liverpool’s top target should Alisson leave is Athletico Paranaense goalkeeper Bento.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The 24-year-old is viewed by many as one of the best ‘keepers in South America and is being eyed as Alisson’s long-term replacement in the Brazilian national team after making his international debut against England back at Wembley in March.

Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid are among the European sides monitoring Bento, who is said to be ready to leave his homeland to develop his career.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool boss Arne Slot ready to brutally bin Reds star after just one year: report

Liverpool targeting Brazilian midfield pair in huge summer swoop: report

Liverpool report: Brentford star teases move this summer