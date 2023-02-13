Liverpool make 'the Portuguese van Dijk' their top summer target: report

Liverpool have made "The Portuguese Virgil van Dijk" their priority target of the summer transfer window, as Jurgen Klopp looks to rebuild.

The Reds are enduring a tough season, finding themselves 10th in the table and out of both domestic cups, which they won last term by January. Reports suggest that there could be a big rebuild on Merseyside, with big names targeted across the pitch.

Though the midfield has been a big worry for Klopp, Liverpool have already conceded more goals than last season. Virgil van Dijk has dropped below his usual standards and struggled with injuries, while other centre-backs' form has fluctuated.

Virgil van Dijk has struggled with form this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Football Transfers (opens in new tab), however, believe that the Merseysiders are targeting Benfica wonderkid Antonio Silva.

Silva doesn't turn 20 until October and has already been compared with a raft of top European centre-backs including Dutch duo Matthijs de Ligt and Van Dijk himself for his command and leadership defensively. The Portuguese was a part of his nation's World Cup squad and is being coveted by some of the continent's biggest clubs.

Liverpool signing Silva would represent a huge coup – and they may well have a good relationship with the Lisbon outfit, having agreed the transfer for Darwin Nunez in the summer of 2022. With 23-year-old Ibrahima Konate beside Silva, too, the Reds could well have a partnership for the next decade, as Van Dijk – now 31 – begins to edge past his prime.

While the Reds would no doubt love to add Silva to their side this summer, however, the deal may not be straightforward.

Antonio Silva scored against Juventus in the Champions League this season (Image credit: Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Benfica are in no rush to sell, having recently closed a nine-figure deal for Enzo Fernandez and sold Nunez for around £80m the window previously. Any move for Silva would have to see another huge fee – and with Liverpool already reportedly targeting Bellingham, money may be tight.

Silva is valued to be worth around €15m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Liverpool stories

Could Liverpool's takeover be in doubt following rumours of Manchester United's?

The search for a new owner is intensifying as wobbly form continues: goalkeeper Alisson says that the Reds can't afford to think about Champions League football right now, while club legend Jamie Carragher has called his former side "shambolic".

Meanwhile, Liverpool's plan is still to swoop for Jude Bellingham over the summer.