Liverpool on red alert after Bayern Munich put key midfielder up for sale: report

Liverpool are currently in the process of overhauling their midfield this summer, and Jurgen Klopp might have just been handed the biggest boost of the transfer window.

While Liverpool have already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, more options are needed in midfield following Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leaving on frees, and the seemingly imminent departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

The Reds have been linked with a number of options this summer, but an elite midfielder from the continent has become available, according to reports.

German outlet Kicker writes that Bayern Munich will listen to offers for Joshua Kimmich this summer, in order to free up funds to secure the signing of Harry Kane.

The German champions have already had two bids rejected by Tottenham this summer, and in order to match the required price, are willing to sell prized assets such as Kimmich.

Jurgen Klopp has, naturally, been an admirer of the sitting midfielder for some time now, though any potential deal looked impossible. Indeed, the 28-year-old has developed into a key member of Bayern's team in recent seasons, and will likely become a future club captain at the club.

Bayern Munich have reportedly made Kimmich available this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kimmich has just two years remaining on his contract at the Allianz Arena now, though, leaving Bayern to explore potential options for the midfielder.

Despite their inclination to sell, Kimmich still won't come cheap. Transfermarkt values him at £70m, while there's also no guarantee he'll leave the club he has spent the last eight years of his career willingly.

Other members of the squad have also been made available, with Leon Goretzka and Sadio Mane, among others, likely to leave Bavaria this summer.

Liverpool have already completed the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

