Liverpool report: Barcelona to accept £53m bid for Ansu Fati

Liverpool have been long-term admirers of Barcelona star Ansu Fati – and now they've been given the opportunity to sign the wonderkid at a ridiculously low price, compared to his release clause.

Fati burst into the limelight as a 16-year-old from Barcelona's La Masia set-up, becoming the youngest goalscorer in Champions League history at the age of 17 years and 40 days after netting against Inter Milan at the San Siro. Still just 20 years of age, he took the No.10 shirt from Lionel Messi after the Flea left Catalonia and he is regarded as one of the most exciting young players on Earth.

In October 2021, Fati ended speculation over his future and committed to a long-term Camp Nou extension with a billion-Euro release clause (opens in new tab). Yet the precocious Spaniard could still be leaving La Liga this summer – and there are plenty of suitors interested.

Ansu Fati became the youngest-ever Champions League goalscorer against Inter Milan back in 2019 (Image credit: ISABELLA BONOTTO/AFP via Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet, Sport (opens in new tab), Ansu Fati could be available for just £53 million – some £947m cheaper than his release clause, no less – with Barça president Joan Laporta admitting that a sale of one of his attackers is perhaps necessary due to the club's precarious financial position.

"We can’t rule out the sale of an attacking player in the summer," he said. "When Memphis Depay left us, we could have signed a forward, but the economic reality is very difficult and we can't rule out the sale of an attacker."

TalkSport (opens in new tab) claimed last month that Fati's representatives have held talks with Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal over a move, though the Reds feel like the most likely of the three. United have Marcus Rashford established at left wing with the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Jadon Sancho as options out wide, while Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka as their first-choice attack, with Leandro Trossard, Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson in reserve.

Liverpool are losing Roberto Firmino this summer, leaving them with Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota. With the latter two having injury-plagued campaigns, Fati could well provide ample cover across the frontline – the only issue might be with Fati's own injury setbacks.

Jurgen Klopp would have incredible depth in attack if he could land another forward (Image credit: MB Media/Getty Images)

The Spaniard has suffered serious knee injuries for the last couple of seasons and hasn't returned to being the same player that he was. Whoever signs Fati would have to offer patience in his development.

Fati is valued at €50m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

Jurgen Klopp has addressed the "clear need" for a Liverpool rebuild this summer – and reports suggest there could be a lot of money spent.

Josko Gvardiol is a top target, with Mason Mount on the wishlist, too. Seven other players are in the summer plans, with an eye on the future as well. A player dubbed "the next Luka Modric" could be targeted, while Benfica's latest starlet Florentino Luis is being considered. 15-year-old Kendry Paez is also being linked.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, meanwhile, is rumoured to be in the running for the Paris Saint-Germain management job.