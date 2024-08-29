Liverpool report: Fabrizio Romano reveals the extent of Arsenal links

As we approach the final few hours of the transfer window, fans will be bracing for a surge of last-minute activity and a steady supply of outlandish rumours that regularly pop up on deadline day.

Liverpool have had a quiet window, opting to begin the Arne Slot era without a revolution in the playing squad. The club’s only signing so far is a deal for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will remain on loan with Los Che until next season.

The Reds are also said to be closing in on a move for Juventus forward Federico Chiesa before Friday night’s deadline, while youngsters Sepp van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho have been the major departures.

VIDEO: Why Newcastle United Want Marc Guehi SO Badly

Recent reports have suggested that Darwin Nunez could also be set for the Anfield exit door, with the Uruguay international having made just one 18-minute substitute appearance so far this season.

This led to speculation in the Spanish press that Arsenal could be ready to make a shock last-minute bid for the 25-year-old, who is valued at €70million by Transfermarkt.

The Gunners, who completed a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino earlier this week, are said to be looking at attacking improvements during the final days of the window, but the links to Nunez have now been debunked.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez (Image credit: Getty Images)

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has posted on his Daily Briefing that there is ‘nothing’ between the two sides when it comes to the forward.

“I wanted to say something on Darwin Nunez after some surprise stories about Arsenal,” he reports. “I don’t know where this has come from, but I’ve had many questions about this and so I spoke to some of my sources, and I can honestly say there is nothing.”

He adds that Nunez is not pushing to leave the club and is ‘really happy’ with life under new boss Slot, meaning Reds fans can breathe easy between now and Friday evening.

More Liverpool stories

Mohamed Salah makes shock admission about Liverpool future

Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona ALL signing Euro 2024 stars: The stars of the summer who have all earned their big move during the transfer window

Five surprise free agents who could still move before deadline day