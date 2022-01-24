Liverpool report: Reds to win the race for teen Fulham sensation in spectacular FREE transfer

Liverpool are set to beat the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Leeds United and West Ham United to the much-coveted Fabio Carvalho.

The Fulham star has shone in the Championship this season, popping up with goals and has long been a target for bigger sides. In November, it was reported that England youth star – also eligible to represent Portugal – turned down a new deal from the Cottagers.

Now, the Daily Mail says that Liverpool are locked in a battle for the starlet but that he could be available for nothing at all come the summer.

Carvalho has been integral to Fulham's title charge this season as Marco Silva's side target an immediate return to the big time following last season's relegation. The teenager is one of the club's most exciting talents – but fans are fearing the worst, given that Fulham have a history of losing their brightest young stars.

While Ryan Sessegnon was sold to Tottenham for over £20m, the last big name out of the Cottage, Harvey Elliott, also joined Liverpool. Now, it seems as if Jurgen Klopp wants to add another teen sensation to his ranks.

Carvalho is capable of playing on the right as a traditional winger but prefers to operate on the left, where he can cut inside on his favoured right foot. With Liverpool looking for options to give Sadio Mane competition, the 19-year-old would be an inexperienced option for the Reds but a cost-effective solution.

The youngster could provide cover and develop at his own pace, challenging for a spot in the long-term.

Carvalho is valued at £3m on Transfermarkt.

