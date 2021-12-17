Liverpool report: Reds to land Vinicius Jr with game-changing transfer

Liverpool will look to land Vinicius Jr as their longterm Sadio Mane successor.

That's according to Defensa Central who claim the Reds have singled out the Brazilian as their big summer target. Vinicius has been in stellar form this season and been arguably Real Madrid's best player of the season.

Jurgen Klopp's side have been linked with some of the biggest stars in the world over the past couple of weeks, with Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Joao Felix all rumoured for moves to Anfield.

The idea of Vinicius moving, however, could potentially be groundbreaking for the Premier League.

While big stars have always moved to the Premier League – and the likes of Haaland and Mbappe moving to England are no surprise – Vinicius coming to England would be arguably the first time years that one of Real Madrid or Barcelona's biggest stars were to leave LaLiga at their peak without their employer wanting them to go.

Over the years, the Clasico sides have poached the likes of David Beckham, Luis Suarez, Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard, Cesc Fabregas, Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric from the Premier League in their prime, with the allure of Spain too big to resist. It's only been the likes of Mesut Ozil, Angel Di Maria and Pedro – players surplus to requirements – who have made the opposite switch.

Perhaps for the first time since Claude Makelele moved from Real to Chelsea, Vinicius would represent an English side snaring a true Galactico totally against the wishes of Los Blancos. With the Premier League improving and LaLiga in a dull, this transfer could be seismic.

Vinicius won't come cheap, however.

Liverpool could expect to pay up to £100m for the starlet's services, with Real not wanting to seem weak and let him go for any less.