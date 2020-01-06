Liverpool revise their plans for the redevelopment of the Anfield Road End

Liverpool have revised their plans for the redevelopment of the Anfield Road End by agreeing to reroute the highway around the proposed new stand rather than close it completely.

The second phase of public consultation begins on February 6 but the feedback from a small number of residents during the first stage has prompted an alteration to the original design for the revamped stand which will add another 7,000 seats, taking capacity up to 61,000.

“We have been clear that the proposed expansion of Anfield Road is based on three things; finding the right financial and economic model to deliver long-term sustainability, navigate the complex planning process and to have the agreement of our local residents, businesses and community groups,” said chief operating officer Andy Hughes.

“We have listened carefully to all the feedback we received during the first stage of our consultation.

“The aim of that exercise was to inform the design process of the proposals which is exactly what we have done by relooking at how we retain access for local residents through Anfield Road.

“These updated proposals will be shared again in full with local residents, businesses and supporters during our second stage consultation which will take place next month.”