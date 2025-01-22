Liverpool star issues 'I'm not leaving' statement after being linked with move away from Anfield

Liverpool are set to keep hold of a key assest in the January transfer window, despite speculation about the futures of a number of players at Anfield.

While it still remains clear whether Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk will be Liverpool players come the start of next season, with all three out of contract in the summer, one member of the squad has pledged their allegiance to Arne Slot's side.

That's despite having become 'frustrated' with the lack of game time in recent months, as speculation started to swirl around even more Liverpool players' futures.

Liverpool to keep hold of Harvey Elliott, who is adamant he will stay

Elliott wants to stay at Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

After scoring Liverpool's winner in their 2-1 win over Lille on Tuesday night in the Champions League, Harvey Elliott spoke to TNT Sports after the game to put to bed any suggestions that he'll depart Anfield in search of more regular minutes.

It’s pretty clear… I’m not leaving. This is my team, this is my club," Elliott said."I'm a massive fan and we're in a great position so far this season.

"To be honest I didn't really see anything, it was just a few things that my friends have said to me, calling me up and asking if I'm going.

Slot hasn't played Elliott much this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It's always going to happen in January, especially after being out for a long time and not really playing as much as I want to. But that's football.

Elliott has started just two of Liverpool's games in all competitions this term, making a further 10 appearances from the bench. Part of his limited minutes has been largely down to a broken foot, though he's struggled to make an impression on Slot since returning in December, playing just 46 minutes in 10 Premier League games.

The 21-year-old has since been linked with a move away from Anfield, with Newcastle United among the clubs touted as a possible destination. And though he has highlighted previously that he is 'frustrated' with his lack of minutes, Elliott highlights that he is committed to the club until at least the summer of 2027, when his contract expires.

In FourFourTwo's view, Elliott might get more game time away from Liverpool, but the opportunity to win trophies at the moment seems more of a priority to him. He should certainly assess his options in the summer, but as he continues to develop and improve, chances will surely become more frequent for him.