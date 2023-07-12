Liverpool stars Mo Salah and Andy Robertson's incredible reaction to Jordan Henderson's body transformation

Liverpool players Mo Salah and Andy Robertson were left stunned by the physical transformation of Jordan Henderson as the Reds returned for pre-season training.

The Liverpool squad were back to training on Tuesday as preparations for the 2023/24 season get underway, with new signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai spotted at the AXA Training Centre.

However, it seemed Henderson's physical appearance was the main talking point for Mo Salah and Andy Robertson. While their 33-year-old captain carried out assessments at the training ground, the pair commented on his appearance in glowing - albeit exaggerated - terms.

In a video uploaded by Liverpool on Twitter, Salah shouts: "Can you see this? My God" at Robertson, who joins in himself to highlight the off-season work Henderson has been putting in.

"Wow, what a body," Robertson said. "It’s all that boxing, isn't it? What a body!"

Salah and Robertson might not get too many more opportunities to appreciate Henderson's transformation - mockingly or otherwise - though, with the England international linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq, managed by Steven Gerrard.

Jordan Henderson returns for pre-season training at Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool, meanwhile, will play five pre-season games before their opening Premier League fixture against Chelsea on August 13 at Stamford Bridge, with Jurgen Klopp set to put his squad through their paces ahead of season where they'll be looking for redemption.

The Reds will face two matches against 2.Bundesliga sides, Karlsruher SC and Greuther Furth, on July 19 and July 24, before heading to Singapore to face Leicester City and Bayern Munich.

Their final pre-season fixture comes on August 7 at Deepdale, where they face SV Darmstadt.

Liverpool players returned to pre-season training on Tuesday (Image credit: Getty Images)

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool transfer news is ramping up ahead of a huge overhaul at Anfield this summer.

Benjamin Pavard of Bayern Munich has been linked, while James Ward-Prowse is said to be on the shortlist. Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga is a target and Khephren Thuram of Nice is said to be close to joining – but Manuel Ugarte is one star who reportedly won't be moving to Merseyside.

Meanwhile, Diogo Jota has told FFT that Liverpool can win the title in 2024.

This Is Anfield Editor Matt Ladson has compiled a list of the best Liverpool FC books to read this summer