Liverpool to battle Chelsea for Jurgen Klopp-inspired forward signing: report

Liverpool have been linked with a forward who was hotly pursued in the Jurgen Klopp era.

The Reds are in prime place to charge for the Premier League title this season under Arne Slot, but with the contract of Mohamed Salah still very much in the air, it seems the Merseysiders may be drawing up contingency plans.

For this specific target, however, they reportedly have relentless spenders Chelsea for company, plus interest in Italy, so getting it over the line will not be simple.

Liverpool to race Chelsea and Napoli for Karim Adeyemi

Karim Adeyemi has been admired by both Liverpool and Chelsea, according to reports (Image credit: INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool and Chelsea have been linked with the signing of Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi, according to a reported from Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport.

It’s not the first time the Reds have shown an interest in the 23-year-old, with Klopp having been keen on the winger before he left RB Salzburg for Dortmund.

Adeyemi netted a hat-trick earlier this season against Celtic in the UEFA Champions League. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Italian site also revealed that Napoli are in the race – despite claims that a deal is close being denied by BVB manager Sebastian Kehl – but that the player may need convincing if that move is to come to fruition this month.

The report goes on to state that the German is valued at around €45 million, and that any offer from one of the two Premier League sides is more likely to come in the summer.

Adeyemi has scored five goals and provided five assists across 14 appearances in all competitions so far this season, having missed a chunk of games through injury.

His contract at Signal Iduna Park runs until the summer of 2027, meaning the German side will be in the driving seat when it comes to negotiations.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, a move for Adeyemi may be sensible from Liverpool’s perspective – especially if they are in need of a Salah replacement a few months down the line – given that his valuation seemingly won’t break the bank as much as some of the trendier names currently at the top of the European game.

From Chelsea’s point of view, their links with Alejandro Garnacho and now Adeyemi clearly display that they’re in the market for a winger, but they would surely need to trim their squad with loans or permanent exits before adding further top-class footballers.